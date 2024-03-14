NORWEGIAN companies are looking to support the Philippines’ renewable energy initiatives, renewable energy solutions provider Scatec said, citing the recent activation of its battery energy storage system (BESS).

“Norwegian companies, with their expertise, have proven to play a vital role in supporting the Philippines’ energy transition. We are eager to continue our collaboration and contribute to the country’s sustainable development,” Scatec Country Manager for the Philippines Andrea Isabel Co said in a statement on Wednesday.

Scatec, through its joint venture SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP), started the commercial operation of the 24-megawatt Magat BESS in the reserve market on Jan. 26.

The Magat hydropower plant stands as the sole facility in the country that co-locates three renewable technologies: hydro, floating solar, and BESS, the company said.

“The Magat BESS project exemplifies our commitment to advancing renewable energy-complementary solutions in the Philippines. This contributes to the country’s energy transition and our vision to achieve a sustainable energy future,” SNAP President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Yu said.

Scatec said that the government’s commitment to renewable energy aligns with Norway’s expertise in delivering technology and solutions that “promote a smooth energy transition.”

“We are very excited for the Philippine government as its message to the entire world is clear: transition to clean, renewable, and sustainable energy,” Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Lyster was quoted as saying in the statement.

“It showcases how new technology, such as BESS, can add value to existing sources of renewable energy,” he added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera