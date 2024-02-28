ASIALINK Finance Corp. said on Tuesday that it received a P4-billion investment from Malaysian private equity firm Creador to fund its expansion plans.

“With Creador, Asialink is primed for further growth to help the largely the unbanked part of the business community. This partnership is envisioned to strengthen the small and medium enterprises and make them a major contributor to economic growth just like in other developed economies,” AsiaLink Chief Executive Robert B. Jordan, Jr. said in a statement.

The partnership highlights the commitment of both parties to drive AsiaLink towards sustained growth and market leadership, Mr. Jordan added.

The Malaysian equity firm is set to acquire an 18% stake in AsiaLink.

Creador will also share its expertise in business innovation and automation to improve AsiaLink’s operational efficiency, the company said.

Paulton & Company acted as AsiaLink’s financial advisor for this transaction. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante