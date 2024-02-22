ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. is planning to expand the business hub of its LIMA Estate by 40 hectares within the first half, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group said on Wednesday.

“Our vision for LIMA is to create a dynamic, innovative, and socially responsible urban center that resonates with the lifestyles of Batangueños and those seeking an appealing alternative outside Metro Manila,” Rafael P. Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, said in a statement.

Located in Lipa and Malvar, Batangas, Aboitiz InfraCapital’s LIMA Estate is an 800-hectare economic zone, serving as an industrial and economic estate in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (Calabarzon).

LIMA’s Estate’s business district is a 30-hectare hub. Its planned expansion is targeted within the first half of the year which will include commercial, retail, mixed-use and residential space, Aboitiz InfraCapital said.

“The upcoming launch of LIMA Tower One, the first of seven towers in LIMA’s Office Park, is a significant step in supporting the needs of growing companies, especially in IT and business services,” the company said.

The tower is set to open within the year. It will offer seven stories of office spaces, it said.

“At LIMA Estate, we prioritize innovation, community engagement, and sustainability. By embracing a more holistic approach, we are paving the way for the future of central business districts not only in the Philippines but also around the globe,” Mr. Fernandez said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose