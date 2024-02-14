MAYNILAD WATER Services, Inc. announced on Tuesday a partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Environmental Management Bureau and the city government of Imus to harmonize projects related to the rehabilitation and management of two rivers in Cavite.

Maynilad is tapping the Julian and Imus rivers as raw water sources for its two modular treatment plants (ModTPs), the company said in a statement.

“Once fully operational, both plants can serve the water requirements of around 132,000 customers in the area,” the company said.

The partnership aims to conduct periodic community waterway cleanups and mangrove planting, provide cleaning materials for the river rangers, and implement community development projects, it noted.

Last year, the company said it set aside P3.2 billion for building four ModTPs in Cavite. These plants are expected to produce a total of 47 million liters of water every day.

ModTPs are part of Maynilad’s service enhancement program, which aims to tackle water security challenges.

Maynilad serves Manila, except for parts of San Andres and Sta. Ana.

It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. Additionally, it supplies water to the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, as well as the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all located in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera