LISTED appliance manufacturer Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp. said it resumed production at its plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, following a fire in December.

In a regulatory filing, Panasonic said that it commenced electric fan production on Tuesday, with its washing machine production scheduled to begin in March.

Sales of electric fan will resume in March while sales of washing machines will begin in April.

“Despite the setback, we are committed to delivering high-quality products to the market the soonest,” Panasonic said.

“We understand the impact this may have on your expectation and sincerely appreciate your understanding. Our team is working diligently to ensure a swift and smooth recovery,” the company added.

Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of various appliances. The company is currently producing refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and electric fans.

Shares of Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines climbed by 19 centavos or 3.66% to P5.38 apiece on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave