MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. said on Tuesday that it had started the initial operations of its newly constructed sewage treatment plant (STP) in Marulas, Valenzuela City, treating around 12 million liter per day (MLD) of wastewater.

The STP is designed to treat wastewater generated by some 300,000 customers within nine barangays in Valenzuela City, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

It will be able to collect and treat wastewater of up to 60 MLD once it has installed the 27.4-kilometer sewer network in the city within the year.

In particular, the STP will provide services to barangays Gen. T. De Leon, Karuhatan, Malinta, Marulas, Maysan, Parada, Paso De Blas, and portions of Lingunan and West Canumay.

Maynilad said that the Valenzuelaa STP serves as its 23rd wastewater treatment facility. It is expecting to have 27 wastewater treatment facilities by 2027 with the completion of the ongoing construction of four new ones in Las Piñas, Bacoor, and Tunasan and Cupang in Muntinlupa City.

The company is also upgrading a wastewater facility in Caloocan City.

“The Valenzuela Water Reclamation Facility is also among the STPs that Maynilad plans to eventually tap for the production of NEW WATER, or potable supply sourced from used water,” it said.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera