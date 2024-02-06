By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

GIFTING and rewards provider Pluxee Philippines is aiming to achieve double-digit growth in terms of business volume this year, according to an official.

“We aim to have double digit growth in terms of business volume and revenue (this year). At a lower double-digit,” Pluxee Philippines Chief Executive Officer Mert Cetin said at the sidelines of a media launch event in Makati City on Tuesday. However, he opted not to provide specific figures.

“Our primary target is really having more clients and more merchants,” he added.

Mr. Cetin said the growth of Pluxee Philippines, formerly Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services Philippines, will be driven by the country’s economic growth.

The shift to Pluxee from Sodexo Benefits and Rewards is part of efforts to “elevate the overall experience of its clients, partner merchants, and consumers.”

“What is driving the growth is the Philippine economy and employment. Another is that digital products are bringing a lot of new clients on the table. Digitalization opens immense opportunities,” Mr. Cetin said.

“There are always global political risks that we are facing. However, the Philippine market is not prone to that. But in terms of the megatrends, our products will be demanded more in the coming years given that the global economy is growing well. I don’t see too much (risks),” he added.

Philippine GDP growth expanded by 5.6% in 2023, below the government’s 6% to 7% target and slower than the 7.6% increase in 2022.

“During the pandemic, the spending habit really converted into groceries and basic necessities. But now, after opening up, we see more of revenge travel, more of fashion, retail, and dining. It depends on the time of the year and the trends,” Mr. Cetin said.

Meanwhile, Pluxee Philippines Marketing Director Sharon K. Velasco confirmed that all Sodexo products could still be used amid the transition from Sodexo Benefits and Rewards.

“You can still use your premium pass. All Sodexo products, whether digital or paper, can still be used under the validity dates indicated on the products. However, if you want to convert them, call our customer hotline,” Ms. Velasco said.

Pluxee Philippines has over 17,000 accredited merchants. It offers the Pluxee Philippines app where clients can send Pluxee Gift credits, which are partially redeemable in over 10,000 merchants and can also be used in app-exclusive brands such as Angkas, Grab, Klook, Lazada, and Shopee. It can also be sent as codes via text message or e-mail.

The company also offers the Pluxee gift card that could be used instantly in stores or converted to Pluxee gift credits via the app to enable partial redemption and access to app-exclusive brands.