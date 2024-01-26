RIDE-HAILING app inDrive, operated by RL Soft Corp., will make improvements to its application following a temporary suspension by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the transport network company said on Thursday.

“During our recent engagement with the LTFRB, productive discussions transpired and we are now in the process of further developing our application to ensure that there is no confusion amongst our users,” inDrive said in a statement.

The ride-hailing app announced in December that it had secured accreditation from the transport regulator.

“As part of these ongoing improvements, we will be temporarily pausing our service operations,” the company said.

“This is a necessary step to ensure that our enhancements are implemented effectively and align with both our users’ needs and regulatory standards,” it added.

The goal is “to provide a fair, transparent, and accessible service while upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and user satisfaction.”

The regulator’s decision to suspend the ride-hailing app was due to alleged fare haggling violations. The LTFRB has given inDrive 15 days to present its proof of compliance.

“Haggling of fares not only goes against the principles of transparency but also jeopardizes the welfare of both passengers and drivers. We take these allegations seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the violation,” the LTFRB said.

For its part, the ride-hailing app said: “We at inDrive acknowledge the recent concerns raised by the LTFRB regarding our fare system.”

“We affirm our company’s commitment to provide better alternatives in transportation while ensuring compliance with all regulatory standards, and we are actively collaborating with the authorities towards this end,” it added.

Based on its website, inDrive has presence in 46 countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave