ACCOR Group has added new properties to its Philippine portfolio as part of the company’s expansion strategy, the global hospitality group announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Accor said it added ibis Styles Subic and Mercure Subic to its Philippine portfolio. The two new properties are in the company’s economy and midscale segments, respectively.

The ibis Styles Subic is set to open in 2026 and is the first internationally branded hotel in Subic, the company said. The property’s location is a ten-minute walk from the Subic Bay Yacht Club and a three-minute drive to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Beach.

The property, located across from Ayala Malls’ Harbor Point, will offer 175 rooms and will feature amenities such as a swimming pool, meeting space, and a gym.

Accor said Mercure Subic, also set to open in 2026, will offer 250 rooms and be the second internationally branded hotel in the area. It is located adjacent to ibis Styles Subic.

It will have amenities such as an all-day dining venue and a specialty restaurant, a swimming pool complemented by a pool bar, a well-equipped gym, and meeting and conference spaces.

Meanwhile, Accor also announced other signings in Asia, such as the 989-room Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre in Singapore set to open in the first quarter of this year, the 120-room Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre in India set to open in January 2028, and the ibis Styles Mysuru in India set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

The company also announced the Novotel Bengaluru Airport Varun and ibis Styles Bengaluru Airport Varun in southern India, each with 180 rooms. Both are set to open in 2027.

“We are very pleased to welcome these exceptional properties into the Accor network. These signings under the Novotel, Mercure, and ibis brands showcase our commitment to providing a wide range of offerings to meet the evolving needs of our guests,” Accor Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia Chief Executive Officer Garth Simmons said.

“These new additions underline our dedication to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences and further solidify our presence in key markets,” he added.

Accor said it had 62 signings in 2023 and is looking ahead to pursue growth opportunities and expansion this year.

In the Philippines, Accor has hotels in Makati, Manila, Mandaluyong, Clark, Cebu City, and Boracay.

“The group envisions an exciting future, characterized by innovative partnerships and new signings that align with the evolving needs of travelers. As Accor continues to focus on delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, the group’s vision is to continually redefine the landscape of the global hospitality industry,” Accor said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave