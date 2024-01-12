TAN-LED property developer Megaworld Corp. on Thursday said the second hotel development of its Paragua Coastown township in San Vicente town, Palawan, is set to open in 2029.

Megaworld is currently constructing the Paragua Sands Hotel and will join the company’s first hotel development in the township, called Savoy Hotel Palawan, which is set to open in 2028, it said in a regulatory filing.

Paragua Sands Hotel is a ten-story building that features 313 guest rooms and suites in various types, including twin suite (up to 32 square meters), queen suite (up to 32.5 square meters), junior suite (up to 61 square meters), executive suite (up to 60.5 square meters), and presidential suite (140 square meters).

The hotel will also provide specially abled suites (up to 34 square meters) for guests needing special room arrangements.

The property is located beside Oceanfront Premier Residences, which is the first residential condominium development within the township.

“We are very excited to introduce our 20th hotel property in our portfolio, and what better destination to host it than in San Vicente, Palawan, which is home to the longest beachline in the country and the second longest in the entire Southeast Asia,” Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Managing Director Cleofe C. Albiso said.

Paragua Sands Hotel will feature amenities and facilities located at the central amenity area on the second and third floors. These include a swimming pool, kiddie pool, a pool deck with seating area, an outdoor deck and balconies, a kid’s club, spa with treatment rooms, fitness center with yoga area, and changing rooms with wet and dry sauna.

The hotel will also have a ballroom that could accommodate up to 220 individuals, function rooms that could cater up to 80 individuals, and meetings rooms that could have up to 66 people. It will have a business center with four workstations.

It will have four food and beverage outlets, an all-day dining restaurant with both alfresco and private dining areas, Zabana bar and lounge, pool bar and grill with outdoor dining, a specialty restaurant, a gift shop, and several retail spaces, Megaworld added.

Paragua Sands Hotel will be the 20th hotel property launched by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts. Out of the 20 hotel properties launched, some 12 are operational with around 5,000 rooms.

The operational hotel properties include Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Newport, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Belmont Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas near Tagaytay, and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila.

Shares of Megaworld closed unchanged at P2 apiece on Thursday.— Revin Mikhael D. Ochave