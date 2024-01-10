ZUELLIG Pharma is now the sole distributor for the pharmaceutical products of German-based STADA in the Philippines, the Asian healthcare services provider announced on Tuesday.

The move is expected to enhance access to STADA’s brands in the over-the-counter and consumer brand categories, as well as prescription medicines, particularly in ophthalmology, Zuellig Pharma said in a statement.

“The Philippines is a key strategic market within STADA’s ambitious growth plans in Southeast Asia,” STADA Head of Emerging Markets Stéphane Jacqmin said.

“This partnership with Zuellig Pharma will substantially drive the growth of our portfolio in the Philippines and will enable greater access for our products in the market.”

STADA’s products include FERN-C vitamin C, Oilatum skincare, and Hyabak eye drops. STADA Philippines is available in over 6,000 pharmacies, supermarkets, hospitals, and clinics, according to Zuellig Pharma.

STADA Philippines General Manager, Paulo Raymundo Valenzuela, expects the partnership with Zuellig Pharma to support its growth goals in the market.

“We are confident that Zuellig Pharma’s extensive network and its proven track record in pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare services will be pivotal in helping us enhance our reach and capabilities within the Philippines,” Mr. Valenzuela said.

STADA has about 20 production sites, mostly in Europe, with a growing specialty portfolio in therapeutic areas such as dermatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, rheumatology, and Parkinson’s disease, according to Zuellig Pharma.

“As a leading healthcare solutions company, we are confident that our longstanding presence in the Philippines and our strong in-market capabilities will enable us to continue to meet the needs of the population,” Zuellig Pharma Managing Director for the Philippines Jannette A. Jakosalem said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave