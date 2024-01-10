THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) has formally asked the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) to keep its water allocation at 50 cubic meters per second for continued water supply, an official said on Tuesday.

“Right now, we are still requesting the NWRB to approve the monthly raw water allocation of 50 cubic meter per second from Angat to maintain the existing water supply,” Patrick James B. Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat/Ipo operations management division, said in a Viber message.

Angat Dam is the primary water source for Metro Manila, providing approximately 90% of the capital’s potable water.

In preparation for El Niño, Mr. Dizon said that the agency has implemented augmentation measures through water treatment plants (WTP) and projects undertaken by their concessionaires, Maynilad Water Services, Inc., and Manila Water Co., Inc.

These measures include the Anabu modular WTP, Poblacion WTP, East Bay WTP, and deep wells capable of supplying 120 million liters of water per day (MLD).

Mr. Dizon also said that the agency is managing releases from the Angat Dam to prevent the water level from decreasing.

“Based on the historical elevation trend, when summer arrives, the reservoir’s elevation decreases. That is what we are preventing,” Mr. Dizon told state media PTV in Filipino.

“As of now, the water coming from the Angat Dam is sufficient, including the augmentation measures that we have done,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, the water level of Angat Dam was 213.45 meters, lower than the 213.64 meters recorded the previous day.

Mr. Dizon said that the MWSS Board of Trustees had advised its two concessionaires to conduct repairs at night when water usage is typically lower, and most people are asleep.

“This approach aims to minimize the impact on customers during the repair process.”

Asked about the actions taken for water interruptions due to leak repair and maintenance, he said, “The ongoing leakage remains a persistent issue, particularly in the Maynilad areas.”

As of December 2023, the recovered volume stands at 130 MLD, surpassing the MWSS and Maynilad target to recover 100 MLD by the end of 2023, he said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera