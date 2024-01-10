THE MAKATI Medical Center (MakatiMed) has partnered with Asan Medical Center of South Korea (SoKor) for skills development of medical professionals, the Philippine hospital said on Tuesday.

“The primary objective of this program is to enhance the competencies of MakatiMed’s medical professionals in preparation for the institution’s upcoming liver transplantation program,” MakatiMed said in a statement on Tuesday.

The collaboration has led to a special Observership Program designed for MakatiMed’s liver specialists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, critical care doctors, and nurses at Asan Medical Center, the Philippine hospital said.

“This alliance is poised to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas and methodologies, ultimately benefiting patient care and medical advancements in the field of hepatology.”

During the signing, MakatiMed was represented by its Medical Director Saturnino P. Javier, while Asan Medical Center was represented by its President Seung-Il Park. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera