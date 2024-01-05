CONFECTIONERY maker Perfetti Van Melle Philippines has partnered with PCX Markets for an initiative that seeks to exceed the required plastic reduction goals of large companies under the Extended Producer Responsibility Act.

Perfetti Van Melle Philippines Managing Director David Roos on Thursday said the company, which produces brands like Mentos, Chupa Chups, and Fruit-tella, is on track to hit 50% more than the required target under the law.

“We want to continue exceeding these targets in the coming years,” he said in a statement.

Under the law, big companies must recover or divert at least 20% of their plastic packaging footprint by end-2023, 40% by 2024 and increasing by 10% yearly until at least 80% is recovered by 2028.

“At Perfetti Van Melle Philippines, we believe that small moments and actions, when added up, can create a big, positive impact on people’s lives,” Mr. Roos said. “This goes beyond the sweet treats we are known and loved for and includes taking action to help tackle large societal challenges like plastic pollution.”

Perfetti Van Melle Philippines has a plastic diversion program consisting of community impact, co-processing, recycling, upcycling, and other projects. It also seeks to help build a circular economy through social impact.

“Together with these plastic diversion initiatives, the company is focused on innovating its packaging materials to reduce plastic usage and find proper alternatives, creating even more value for Filipinos and safeguarding a better future,” Mr. Roos said.

PCX Markets is a global marketplace for audited and traceable plastic waste recovery and responsible processing.

It activates an ecosystem of partners who collect, transport and responsibly process plastic waste, tracked and verified through the power of blockchain technology, while supporting communities on the ground with programs that improve livelihoods and scale up social impact.

PCX is working to clean up 80 years’ worth of plastic waste, according to its website. “We encourage the elimination of unnecessary plastic and enable responsible production and waste management for any plastic that remains, so that it doesn’t wind up in nature.” — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave