TAN-LED Megaworld Corp. broke ground for its first residential condominium project in San Vicente, Palawan.

In a statement on Thursday, the property developer said its 10-storey Oceanfront Premier Residences inside the 462-hectare ecotourism township Paragua Coastown will offer 189 “smart home” units and feature views of Pagdanan Bay.

The property is a minute walk from the beach and the soon-to-rise Savoy Palawan.

Unit sizes at Oceanfront Premier Residences would range from studio with balcony (32 square meters), executive studio (up to 42 square meters), executive studio with balcony (up to 38, square meters), one bedroom with balcony (44 square meters), and executive one bedroom with balcony (up to 54 square meters), Megaworld said.

The property will also offer units such as a one-bedroom premier suite with balcony (up to 71 square meters), two-bedroom (64 square meters), two-bedroom with balcony (up to 71 square meters), and two-bedroom premier suite with balcony (up to 105.5 square meters).

Paragua Coastown will feature residential developments, hotels and resorts, a cultural center, educational facilities, a boutique hotel district, shophouse district and other eco-tourism facilities.

Shares of Megaworld gained 1.01% or two centavos to P2 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave