LISTED Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. said it held groundbreaking ceremonies for a Metro Supermarket branch in Dalaguete town, Cebu as part of its expansion efforts.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Metro Retail said the soon-to-rise store in Dalaguete is expected to boost the town’s economic growth, with more job opportunities for the community.

The company and the local government of Dalaguete signed a partnership agreement for the upcoming Metro Supermarket branch.

“The vision of Metro Supermarket goes beyond providing goods and services,” Metro Retail President and Chief Operating Officer Manuel C. Alberto said in the statement. “It is a commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen, supporting local initiatives, and becoming an integral part of the fabric of our community.”

Metro Retail has 64 stores in Luzon and the Visayas consisting of various store formats such as Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, and Metro Value Mart.

Shares of Metro Retail fell by 0.78% or a centavo to P1.27 each at the close of trading. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave