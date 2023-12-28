WAWAJVCO, Inc. is on track to begin the commercial operations of the Upper Wawa Dam and supply water by the end of 2025, it said on Wednesday.

In a media release, the joint venture company between Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. and San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders and Developers Group said the construction is 70% complete as of December, with an 85-meter roller-compacted concrete dam to be finished in a few months.

Once operational, the Upper Wawa Dam is expected to deliver an annual water supply capacity of more than 700 million liters per day (MLD), benefiting the residents of the greater Metro Manila, including the province of Rizal.

Aside from serving as a water supply source, the dam will also help mitigate the problem of flooding in the downstream areas and localities of the Marikina River, the company said.

“The exceptional construction pace at Upper Wawa Dam showcases Prime Infra’s commitment to delivering on our commitments in developing water supply infrastructure at this scale,” said Prime Infra President and Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Lucci.

“We are pleased that the project continues to be materially ahead of schedule. We take great pride in ensuring that we sustain this pace and do so safely by 2025,” he added.

The project is the second phase of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project located in Rizal province. Its first phase — the Tayabasan Weir — started commercial operations in October 2022. Since it began operations, it has been delivering 80 MLD.

WawaJVCo has also teamed up with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in implementing a watershed management plan that includes reforestation activities around the site of the project covering 1,800 hectares.

“In developing this project, we aim to build a legacy by prioritizing environmental sustainability and fostering long-term partnerships with our host communities,” said Melvin John Tan, president of WawaJVCo and market sector lead for water of Prime Infra. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera