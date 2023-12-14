LOGISTICS provider 2GO Group, Inc. partnered with WalterMart Supermarket to provide delivery service in areas across Metro Manila for the latter’s e-commerce business.

In a statement on Wednesday, 2GO said the delivery service for WalterMart Supermarket’s e-commerce business would operate in Caloocan, Malabon, Valenzuela, Quezon City, San Juan, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Las Piñas, Bicutan, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, as well as areas in Manila such as Binondo, Tondo, San Andres, and Santa Ana.

“Through 2GO, our objective is to bring daily essentials from stores directly to customers while ensuring standards of product quality,” 2GO Retail Business Unit Head Dennis Yaw said.

2GO said the delivery service aims to provide customers with “the freshest and highest quality goods, delivered directly to their homes.”

“We have had a long-standing partnership with 2GO, and we trust in their commitment to ensuring our customers receive the best service,” WalterMart Assistant Vice-President for Business Development Victor Paul Intal said.

“With 2GO’s delivery services, we aim to maintain the high quality of goods delivered to our consumers’ doorsteps, aligning with WalterMart’s standards,” he added.

According to 2GO, the partnership would operationalize WalterMart’s grocery delivery service, which offers same-day delivery.

“This service aims to elevate the overall shopping experience for customers through user-friendly apps and online platforms, offering a convenient alternative to in-store visits, especially during the upcoming holiday season,” 2GO said.

“Furthermore, it extends its reach to customers residing abroad who wish to shop for their families in Metro Manila,” it added.

2GO, part of Sy-led SM Investments Corp., offers multimodal transportation, warehousing and inventory management, special containers, project logistics, and e-commerce logistics, including last-mile deliveries, and express courier deliveries. The company also provides sea travel and various peripheral logistics such as freight forwarding, import and export processing, and customs brokerage.

Formed in 1992, WalterMart Supermarket has 46 stores located in different areas such as Metro Manila, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Quezon, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bataan. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave