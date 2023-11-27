LISTED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) recently topped off Building P of its Sorrento Oasis residential mid-rise building in Brgy. Rosario, Pasig City.

In a statement over the weekend, FLI said Sorrento Oasis is the company’s largest mid-rise building in Pasig City. The development is under the Aspire by Filinvest brand that offers low-density mid-rise condo communities.

Sorrento Oasis, located along C. Raymundo Ave., dedicates 60% of its property to breathable spaces and resort-inspired amenities such as swimming pools, clubhouses, play parks, and green corridors.

The mid-rise building offers internet-ready units in two- and three-bedroom layouts sized between 29.87 and 42.7 square meters and priced from P4.32 to P5.81 million.

“We are excited to have realized this on-time achievement with the top-off of Sorrento Oasis Building P. This reflects our commitment to delivering quality properties in prime locations, making these an excellent choice for prospective buyers in urban areas,” FLI First Vice-President Aven V. Valderrama said.

“Sorrento Oasis’ strategic location translates into an attractive investment opportunity for Filipinos looking to own their own home,” she added.

FLI’s Sorrento Oasis development is located near landmarks such as Sto. Rosario de Pasig Church, Caltex C. Raymundo, and The Medical City.

As of September this year, FLI posted a 22% increase in its attributable net income to P2.44 billion while total consolidated revenues and other income climbed by 11% to P15.72 billion led by growth from its residential and mall business segments.

Shares of FLI were last traded on Nov. 24 at 56 centavos apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave