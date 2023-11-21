LISTED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) said on Monday that it had completed the payment of its 10-year fixed-rate retail bonds.

In a regulatory filing, FLI said the payment of the retail bonds reached a total of P2.7 billion.

“The bonds, which were issued by the company on Nov. 8, 2013 matured on Nov. 8, 2023,” FLI said.

In a separate regulatory filing, FLI said it had also completed the payment of its three-year fixed-rate retail bonds with an aggregate amount of P6.34 billion.

“The bonds, which were issued by the company on Nov. 18, 2020 matured on Nov. 18, 2023,” FLI said.

According to FLI, both bonds were paid through the company’s paying agent, the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp.

FLI’s nine-month attributable net income rose 22% to P2.44 billion. The company’s total consolidated revenues and other income also improved 11% to P15.72 billion carried by growth from its residential and mall business segments.

Shares of FLI at the local bourse fell two centavos or 3.45% to 56 centavos on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave