PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered the Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT) to work with satellite internet service Starlink to boost internet connectivity in the Philippines, according to Malacañang.

In a press release, it said Mr. Marcos is “eyeing forging an alliance” with Starlink, following his visit to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) facility in Los Angeles.

Mr. Marcos was accompanied by DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy.

“President Marcos said that he has already ordered Uy to ensure that the project will push through as he emphasized the need to adopt and recognize the appropriate technology and bring it to the Philippines,” the Palace said. It did not elaborate.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and SpaceX Vice-President for Starlink Operations Lauren Dreyer welcomed the President during the facility visit.

“Starlink’s satellite internet is touted to have significant advantage with respect to connecting to areas that are difficult to reach like rural communities and island provinces and barangays,” the Palace said.

“Beaming internet signals directly from space, the company ensures wider and better coverage without the need for extensive infrastructure thus more cost-efficient,” it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza