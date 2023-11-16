Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC) has started the commissioning phase of its 1.4-megawatt (MW) run-of-river hydropower plant in Quezon province, the company said on Wednesday.

In a media release on Wednesday, REDC, the pure hydropower subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp., said its newest hydropower plant is expected to have an annual generation of 8 gigawatts-hour.

The plant is operated by an affiliate, Blue Energy Holdings and Management Corp.

“We are proud to have finally completed this meaningful project that certainly benefits our stakeholders, despite the challenges encountered. We thank our many partners for the support in making this project a reality,” Blue Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher John A.D. Tiu said.

The hydropower plant is the company’s eighth run-of-river hydropower plant. It is located between the operating Upper Labayat and Tibag plants.

The three hydropower plants are connected via a 69-kilovolt transmission line, which is in turn linked to the power grid operated by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

REDC President Eric Peter Y. Roxas said 2023 “has been truly a period of aggressive expansion to provide clean energy to under-electrified communities in provinces.”

He said the hydropower plant in Brgy. Labayat “is a testament to the success we are currently experiencing.”

“We look forward to continuing enhancing our services to the key markets we operate in so that we can uplift our stakeholders’ standards of living,” he added.

In June, REDC commissioned its 5.8-MW Tibag project, which is the seventh run-of-river hydropower plant in its portfolio.

REDC is currently constructing a 4.5 MW hydropower plant in Quezon and a 20 MW plant in Bukidnon. Both plants are targeted to start operations by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company said that it has three more hydropower projects in the pipeline located in Northern Luzon that will start construction in 2024. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera