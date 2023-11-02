AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) has completed the land development works for the first phase of the company’s Laguindingan Technopark industrial estate in Misamis Oriental, the listed company announced on Wednesday.

Phase 1 of Laguindingan Technopark covers 62 hectares out of the industrial estate’s total land area of 105 hectares, the company said in a statement.

The technopark, catering to light and medium non-polluting industries, is located in Barangays Moog and Tubajon in Laguindingan. It forms part of Ayala Land’s 526-hectare Habini Bay mixed-use development.

The industrial estate is adjacent to the Laguindingan Airport, and is located about 36 kilometers from the Cagayan de Oro port.

“Phase 1, covering 62 hectares, has been fully developed, including the access and road network, creating an ideal environment for businesses seeking a dynamic setting and a strategic location for their operations,” ALLHC said.

ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Lao said: “The doors of Laguindingan Technopark are wide open for companies that are seeking a well-placed operational base.”

“We invite them to establish their footprints and flourish within the estate’s dynamic environment and strategically advantageous location.”

For the first nine months, ALLHC said its net income fell 37% to P354 million from P565 million a year ago due to lower revenues. The company’s consolidated revenues totaled P2.1 billion, down 25% from P2.8 billion last year.

ALLHC shares were last traded on Oct. 31 at P1.69 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave