GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it had been recognized by global network testing firm Ookla as the most consistent broadband operator in 35 locations for the third quarter.

In a report, Globe said it posted top scores in terms of broadband consistency in 33 towns and cities as well as two provinces, which is higher compared with the previous quarter where it only earned the top spot in 31 locations.

The listed telecommunications company said consistency is defined as the percentage of a provider’s data samples that meet the minimum threshold for download and upload speeds, which indicates stable internet quality.

Globe had earned the highest consistency score in Dangcagan, Bukidnon at 90.76 points; San Luis, Pampanga at 90.55 points; and Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila at 89.21 points.

Globe said that Pampanga and Catanduanes recorded overall speed improvement in the country.

In a statement, Raymond Policarpio, vice-president of Globe At Home brand management, said the company will continue to provide its commitment to deliver uninterrupted connectivity.

“Globe, acknowledging the increasing reliance of its customers on stable connectivity, has tirelessly worked towards strengthening and expanding its fixed wired solutions,” Globe said.

As of last year, the company deployed 3.7 million fiber-to-the-home lines, with 1.4 million rolled out solely in 2022, the company said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose