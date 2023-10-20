BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific has partnered with Neste to explore the availability of sustainability aviation (SAF) fuel supply in Asia Pacific.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said it had signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with Neste, an international producer of SAF, to explore supply and purchase of green fuel.

“Carbon emissions are a pressing concern in the aviation industry. To this end, Cebu Pacific has laid out initiatives to address our emissions footprint, with a primary focus on integrating SAF in its operations. This will consequently minimize the environmental impact generated from our flights,” Alex B. Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific said in a media release on Thursday.

SAF can help reduce emissions from air transportation as it is made from non-petroleum feedstock like agricultural waste and used vegetable oil.

Cebu Pacific’s collaboration with Neste implies its commitment to minimize its environmental footprint, which is also aligned with the global aviation industry’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is a readily available solution for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from air travel. We are proud that we are going to support Cebu Pacific’s commitment to reduce their environmental impact by using our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel,” said Sami Jauhiainen, acting executive vice-president of the renewable aviation of the renewable aviation business unit at Neste.

The Neste official added that the group is looking forward to building the cooperation with Cebu Pacific in the future.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific said it was planning to use SAF across its commercial network by 2030 as part of its commitment to help the aviation sector achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. — Ashley Erika O. Jose