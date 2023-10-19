STOCK TRADING platform Cera rolled out its beta launch in the Philippines, allowing Filipinos to invest in US stocks using stablecoins.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cera said the beta launch was done in partnership with blockchain platform Fireblocks.

Cera allows users anywhere to invest in US stocks via stablecoins such as USD Coin, Tether, and Binance USD. The platform allows users to invest in the US stock market for as low as $2. The platform also supports investments in fractional shares, allowing increased flexibility to users.

With the launch, Cera said that Filipinos could now purchase and trade stocks including energy companies, healthcare providers, and tech giants such as Tesla Inc., Apple, Inc., and Microsoft Corp. via stablecoins.

“Each of the stablecoins is pegged to a value of $1, ensuring stability and eliminating the hassle of complex account setups and international transactions,” Cera said.

For a limited time, Cera will offer up to $50 for new signups that make eligible deposits, as part of its beta launch. A referral program would also be available for users who introduce their friends to the platform.

“Cera is revolutionizing the entryway to the US stock market through a seamless deposit, purchase, and trade process. Our core values of stability, transparency, and accessibility ensure that diverse global communities including Filipinos can confidently engage with the market,” Cera Product Lead Daniel Phan said.

“We aspire to empower anyone in the world with global investment opportunities, emphasizing ease and user fund security. Our partnership with Fireblocks ensures that our users always have control over their investments,” he added.

Founded in 2022, Cera is backed by American technology startup accelerator Y combinator. The stock trading platform seeks to provide an equal opportunity for everyone in the world to grow their wealth, starting with investing in the US stock market.

The Cera app is available on Google Play and Apple Store. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave