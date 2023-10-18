THE Philippines through the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has entered a management service agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to establish a framework for aviation safety and environmental protection.

“It is both an honor and privilege for CAAP to partner with the premier governmental organization for civil aviation that is the ICAO. Our mutual commitment to improvement of aviation service, and safety provides unyielding confidence in this partnership,” CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo said in a media release.

CAAP said that through the partnership with ICAO, it will receive assistance to achieve “higher strategic and compliance outcomes for aviation safety, capacity and efficiency, security and facilitation, environmental protection, and economic development.”

It said the agreement will help advance the country’s aviation sector.

“Through the agreement, the Philippines can take advantage of the products, resources, and services of the ICAO, which employs subject matter experts and fully trained instructors and practitioners that can help the country build its pool of aviation professionals, manage projects, and monitor financial resources that ensure results,” CAAP said.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that handles concerns in the development of global air transportation and the harmonization of principles in air navigation. — Ashley Erika O. Jose