GCASH has launched GCash Card, the financial super app’s payment card powered by Visa, Inc. which offers more cashless payment options.

The electronic wallet platform said on Wednesday that any fully verified GCash user can order their payment card through its application without any additional documents required for approval.

“The new card powered by Visa unlocks more payment options for GCash users as they can use at over 100 million merchants in the Philippines and across the world,” said Oscar Enrico A. Reyes, Jr., president and chief executive officer of G-Xchange, Inc., the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

GCash said that with the new card, “more Filipinos, especially those busy with the daily hustle, can have access to another cashless payment option which they can use for their everyday expenses.”

It said the payment card can also be used for overseas payments in more than 200 countries as it is powered by multinational payment card Visa.

“This gives traveling GCash Card users and overseas Filipinos another secure and convenient way of paying abroad,” GCash said.

“We are very happy to partner with GCash to provide the GCash Card to Filipinos, which paves the way to better financial inclusion,” said Jeff Navarro, Visa country manager for the Philippines and Guam. — A.E.O. Jose