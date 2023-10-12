ERNESTO TANMANTIONG, the top official of Jollibee Foods Corp., has been named “Management Person of the Year 2023” by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

He was chosen for “being able to accelerate Jollibee’s globalization and transform it into one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing restaurants,” according to Lilia B. de Lima, the award’s judging committee vice-chairperson.

The selection of Mr. Tanmantiong, who is the president and chief executive officer of Jollibee, was announced during MAP’s general membership meeting on Wednesday.

The businessman was commended for being able to lead Jollibee to book record-breaking system-wide sales and revenues despite just coming out of the pandemic.

He was also commended for his role in job creation and for hiring seniors and persons with disabilities in Jollibee establishments.

This year, MAP renamed the award to Management Person of the Year from Management Man of the Year.

Ms. De Lima said the award is given by MAP to individuals in business or government who have attained distinction in management and have made valuable contributions to the country.

During its almost six-decade history, the award was given only 47 times as the search for the MAP Management Person of the Year involves “a tedious process.”

According to Ms. de Lima, the award’s criteria include integrity, prestige and distinction in the business community; exceptional ability in performing management functions; and tangible contributions nationwide, among others.

She said MAP “has been at the forefront of promoting management excellence.”

“MAP has presented [this award] for almost six decades to recognize outstanding achievements of any individual in the private sector or in the government whether a MAP member or not who has exceptionally distinguished himself or herself in the practice of management,” she said.

This year’s judging committee is composed of awardees in previous years, namely: Edgar O. Chua in 2013, Jose L. Cuisia, Jr. in 2007, Jesus P. Tambunting in 2003, Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr. in 2010, Cesar E.A. Virata in 1981, and Jesus P. Estanislao in 2009. — Justine Irish D. Tabile