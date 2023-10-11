IRON MOUNTAIN has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance its data storage and management capabilities, the global records management and recovery services company said on Tuesday.

“We are excited to have our InSight SaaS platform and other data management services available in AWS Marketplace to enable our customers to achieve their digital objectives,” said Joyce Housien, Iron Mountain’s vice-president and head of Southeast Asia and the Korean region, in a media release.

It will also allow customers to use digital end-to-end data storage, data center and management services while also advancing AWS machine learning capabilities, the company added.

It said the collaboration covers information lifecycle management, which includes physical and digital content, while also allowing its customers to accelerate digital transformation from physical to digital cloud storage.

“The ability to turn data into valuable and meaningful information for our customers is a common objective for both our companies,” Ms. Housien added.

Established in 1951, Iron Mountain provides storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services.

It is mainly engaged in digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics. — Ashley Erika O. Jose