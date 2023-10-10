PROCESSING and packaging solutions firm Tetra Pak partnered with the corporate social responsibility arm of food and beverage company Del Monte Philippines for the implementation of a recycling initiative.

In a statement on Monday, Tetra Pak said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Del Monte Philippines, making the latter a beneficiary of the Cartons for Communities platform that educates schools and private communities on the importance of recycling used beverage cartons.

Aside from the education component, the Cartons for Communities platform also coordinates with local government units, collection partners, and junk shops to collect and recycle used beverage cartons, which would be turned into Poly AI boards and recycled chipboards that could be transformed into household items such as chairs and tables.

“We want to make a difference by raising the awareness of the recyclability of carton packaging and promoting carton recycling as a way to contribute to the country’s circular economy,” Tetra Pak Sustainability Manager Catherine Chua said.

“We are excited to bring Del Monte Foundation onboard as the beneficiary of Cartons for Communities and the opportunity of working together to raise awareness on the importance of segregation for recycling among Filipino communities and bring about change,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tetra Pak and Del Monte Foundation recently visited school beneficiaries in Bukidnon province, which showed that there is a need for kindergarten chairs and tables.

Del Monte Foundation assists more than 100 communities in Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental.

“At the Del Monte Foundation, we are committed to promoting sustainable practices and protecting the environment. We believe that environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility and this partnership with Tetra Pak aligns perfectly with our mission,” Del Monte Foundation Executive Director Bella Quimpo said.

“Through the program, we aim to drive awareness, educate the public and promote a recycling value chain that will preserve our natural resources for generations to come,” she added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave