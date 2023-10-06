GLOBE Telecom, Inc. expects increased investment interests for the country’s data center hubs, the company’s top official said.

“Location-wise, we are in the middle of Southeast Asia, not far from most capitals in the ASEAN. With the added connectivity, with the added data center capacity, we believe that the Philippines will become a great alternative now for the many hyperscalers that have to serve the region,” Ernest L. Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe, said in a media release on Thursday.

The Philippines is seen as an attractive location for hyperscalers, Mr. Cu said, adding that the country is strategically positioned to take advantage of the transitions in the Southeast Asian region.

Mr. Cu said Globe, through its unit, is planning to venture into the data center business in the coming years.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Philippines), Globe’s joint venture with Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), will be building its data centers in the country, which is expected to come online by the first quarter of 2025 in Fairview, Quezon City.

Mr. Cu said the construction of the Fairview site is on track with a potential capacity of about 124 megawatts (MW).

STT GDC Philippines has announced its data center expansion plans, Globe said, with an expected expansion capacity of about 5.2 MW for its existing data centers in Makati, Cavite, and Quezon City.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company fell by P40 or 2.20% to end at P1,780 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose