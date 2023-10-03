MITSUBISHI Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) has launched the Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition, further strengthening the company’s local offerings.

In a statement on Monday, MMPC said the vehicle will be on a limited release as only 300 units would be for sale across all dealerships, which started on Oct. 1.

The limited variant of the company’s Xpander Cross sport utility vehicle (SUV) offering is priced at P1.363 million.

According to MMPC, the Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition comes with new exterior accessories such as a tailgate spoiler, tailgate garnish, mudguard, and rear bumper protector.

The car brand added that a new color option called Green Bronze Metallic is also available only for the outdoor edition.

“This limited edition of Xpander Cross embraces a rugged SUV image, breaking away from the conventional multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) design,” MMPC said.

MMPC said the new Xpander Cross variant targets individuals engaged in an active lifestyle.

“Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend camping trip or a planned family expedition, this vehicle is designed to accommodate your active family lifestyle,” MMPC said.

Meanwhile, MMPC partnered with Japanese outdoor brand Ogawa on exclusive accessories for the Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition.

Some of the exclusive Ogawa accessories include a side tarp tent, two camping chairs with a travel case, and an adjustable mesh table with a carrying bag. The accessories are included in every vehicle purchased.

“This dynamic vehicle caters to the adventurous spirits of modern families, accommodating both husband and wife behind the wheel, and promising a truly unique driving and weekend outdoor experience,” MMPC said.

As of August, industry data showed that MMPC sold 50,439 units, up 67% from 30,207 units in the same period last year.

MMPC’s eight-month sales figure is equivalent to a market share of 18.26%, the second largest among car brands. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave