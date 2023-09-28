LOGISTICS startup Mober has launched its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Pasay City to support the operations of its delivery fleet.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mober said the charging station is an 800-square-meter facility located 1.5 kilometers from home products maker IKEA, which is one of its clients. The startup invested P2 million in the construction of the charging station.

The facility is equipped with OCPP 7-kilowatt (kW) chargers compatible with both type 2 and GB/T standards, which allows fast charging sessions for Mober’s exclusive EV fleet for IKEA.

“We strategically opted for this charging capacity as our EV fleet remains dormant during nighttime, allowing optimal charging without overwhelming the grid,” Mober Chief Executive Officer Dennis Ng said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ng said that Mober has plans to incorporate 22-kW chargers along with a selection of DC chargers in Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan to improve the startup’s green infrastructure.

The company aims to secure a mixed fleet of 100 electric vans and trucks by yearend.

“This inauguration symbolizes not just a milestone but a beacon of our overarching blueprint for an environmentally conscious logistic framework. And, we’re just getting started,” Mr. Ng said.

Mober, which started in 2015, is a business-to-business platform that facilitates sustainable delivery for retailers such as IKEA Philippines, SM Appliance Center, Nestlé Philippines, and Nespresso.

Mober said its initiatives are aligned with the mandates of the Electric Vehicles and Charging Systems Act and the Philippines’ “eco-driven policies and endeavors.”

“With Mober’s pioneering approach, businesses have a definitive roadmap to swiftly decarbonize their last and mid-mile delivery systems, heralding a new era in business sustainability,” the startup said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave