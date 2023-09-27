GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. has partnered with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to establish a site-blocking mechanism against online piracy.

In a statement on Tuesday, Globe said that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with IPOPHL to establish a platform against content piracy.

“Just as we have taken our advocacy to such great lengths, we’re fully committed to stopping piracy. And hopefully, in the digital economy, the Philippines can start looking forward to a creative industry that is robust and free from all these challenges,” Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto said in a statement.

The partnership seeks to establish a site-blocking mechanism against any unauthorized distribution and sale of pirated content on the internet, Globe said, adding that the partnership is also the first of its kind in Asia.

Aside from preventing the illegal distribution of content, the mechanism also aims to minimize the exposure of users to potential malware threats and phishing attacks.

“The MoU’s primary objective is to establish a voluntary site-blocking practice against the unauthorized distribution and sale of pirated content over the internet and set an example for other stakeholders who are not yet signatories to the MoU,” Globe said.

Globe said it had committed to fighting online piracy, adding that the creative industry has been a major contributor to the economy.

It cited a recent report conducted by Media Partners Asia, a Singapore independent research firm, which said that efforts to fight piracy are needed as it could lead to a potential revenue loss of $1 billion for the Philippines by 2027. — Ashley Erika O. Jose