AIRASIA Philippines is optimistic about a better performance next year after the renewal agreement between its parent firm and engine provider CFM International, the company said on Tuesday.

“The solid backing from CFM International will help us fast-track our recovery plan and expansion next year. We expect that this will also allow us to better operate our existing aircraft and the additional A321neo and A330 to service our existing and new markets here in the country,” Steve F. Dailisan, head for communications and public affairs at AirAsia Philippines, said in a media release.

Malaysian multinational company Capital A Berhad is the parent firm of AirAsia Philippines.

CFM focuses on enhancing fleet stability on-site and virtual monitoring of AirAsia’s LEAP-1A engine operation, which is deemed crucial for the carrier as it aims to reinstate its full fleet with the group.

The parent firm of AirAsia Philippines earlier announced that it is aiming to fully reactivate its 204 aircraft after a new agreement with its engine provider, CFM International.

Capital A has also been targeting to expand its fleet to more than 300 aircraft in the next five years.

“Furthermore, if AirAsia Philippines is provided with more slots as an opportunity to boost tourism, we are ready to facilitate stronger economic ties anchored on tourism and trade in the Philippines and beyond,” Mr. Dailisan said.

To date, AirAsia Philippines flies from Manila’s international airport to 11 domestic destinations and 12 international destinations. — Ashley Erika O. Jose