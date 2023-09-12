AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) is looking at expanding its car-free Sundays initiative to the listed property developer’s estates possibly by next year, its marketing official said.

Christine Marianne C. Roa, ALI group head for marketing and communications for corporate, estates and malls, said the 700-hectare Vermosa estate in Cavite is one of the possible areas where the car-free Sundays initiative could also be launched.

“I don’t want to commit but the closest to being a sports facility is Vermosa [estate] in Cavite. There is a sports hub there. It is almost natural that it should also have one (car-free Sundays) because we’ve been having a run there for two years now,” Ms. Roa said during an interview on the sidelines of the initiative’s launch in Makati City on Sept. 10.

“Maybe next year. Hopefully, early next year,” she added.

Located in Imus and Dasmariñas, the Vermosa estate offers residential, retail, and office spaces. It features the Vermosa sports hub, which has an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a nine-track running oval, a mountain bike trail, and a hybrid supercross-motocross track.

On Sept. 10, ALI introduced its car-free Sundays along Ayala Ave. in Makati City. The initiative closes the avenue from vehicular traffic every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the entire month of September to allow various activities such as walking, running, and biking.

According to ALI, the initiative is in tandem with Make It Makati along with support from the Makati City government.

“Both the city of Makati and Ayala Land are steadfast in our commitment to sustainability. We are excited to bring you car-free Sundays for an entire month — a time where the streets are yours to enjoy, free from the usual traffic. It’s an opportunity to run, bike, skate, walk your pets, or partake in any fitness activity you love,” ALI Senior Vice-President and Group Head of Estates Robert S. Lao said.

On Monday, shares of ALI at the local bourse fell 25 centavos or 0.87% to finish at P28.55 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave