LOCAL telecommunications company Eastern Communications launched a free trial that will allow business owners to use cloud services for their operations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said enterprises can take advantage of the cloud service free trial until Oct. 31. The service features stringent security features so users can maximize the free trial without worrying about data privacy and safety.

“Satisfied users who would like to continue their Eastern Cloud subscription after the trial can explore the match subscription funds of up to $1,000. Additionally, customers will experience a smooth transition as Eastern offers a complimentary migration tool that provides uninterrupted continuity,” the company said.

“If users are looking to maximize the cloud through a flexible subscription, they can enjoy the latest features — Platform as a Service (PaaS), Eastern Cloud Virtual Router, and SGX Confidential Computing,” it added.

According to Eastern Communication, the PaaS feature allows businesses to employ higher-level programming with lower complexity as well as create customizable applications from scratch and reduces the costs involved in developing cloud-based products.

“Eastern Cloud Virtual Router, and SGX Confidential Computing on the other hand, ensure maximum safety of the cloud through added network security and redundancy features,” the company said.

Eastern Communications said some of the products offered for free under the cloud service trial include 10GB RAM, 500GB of hard disk drive (HDD) storage, 100GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 2 IP addresses, 1 VLAN, and 1 terabyte of outbound data transfer.

Interested individuals and business could use the free cloud service for 30 days and experience a cloud network for their day-to-day operations.

“As we enter the latter part of the year, Eastern Communications is dedicated to serving more businesses across the nation. Cloud adoption is pivotal for all businesses, ushering in their growth and innovation,” Eastern Communications Vice-President and Head for Product and Innovation Edsel C. Paglinawan said.

“In today’s digital era, cloud adoption will provide businesses the capacity to cover a larger scope of work, a space for collaboration, and a multi-purpose hosting platform that offers flexibility,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave