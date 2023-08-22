SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) on Monday is set to train about 115 recently graduated engineers to helm the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) project.

“MRT-7 promises to be a game-changer for the Philippine transportation landscape, and we are confident our young professionals will set new benchmarks in efficiency, safety, and service excellence,” San Miguel President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a statement.

The company said the engineers will undergo extensive training for the commercial operation of MRT-7 by 2025.

It added that the new graduates have started their training in the country, while 40 engineers were sent to Korea for training under Korea Railroad Corp. or Korail.

The company said the remaining cadets are undergoing mandatory fundamental training courses under the Philippine Railway Institute.

San Miguel has partnered with the Korean railway operator and the Philippine Railway Institute for industry-level insights and understanding in train operations and railway maintenance.

“Investing in the growth, development and well-being of young local talents is part of our commitment to nation-building and ensuring our country’s long-term success and prosperity,” Mr Ang said.

“We want to be able to provide them with the tools they need to enhance their competencies, prepare them for when the MRT-7 starts operating and eventually make meaningful contributions to the wider community,” he added.

The company, through its infrastructure unit, SMC Infrastructure, recently acquired a P100-billion loan to hasten the project completion by 2025.

The load was between the company and a consortium of local entities, namely: BDO Unibank, Inc., Philippine National Bank, Bank of Commerce, Security Bank Corp., and the Government Service Insurance System.

The MRT-7 project is a 23-kilometer elevated railway line with 14 stations.

It will run from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, and is expected to carry 300,000 passengers daily in its first year, and up to 850,000 passengers a day in its 12th year. — Adrian H. Halili