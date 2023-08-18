PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) has expanded its interline agreement with the Middle East’s airline Emirates to enable the latter’s access to the flag carrier’s network via Clark and Cebu hubs.

With the expansion, passengers of Emirates will be able to access domestic points in Philippine Airlines’ network via Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Clark International Airport.

“This partnership expansion will provide seamless connectivity for passengers to reach even more destinations in the Philippines using a single ticket and a convenient baggage policy,” the local carrier said in a press release.

Through the Cebu hub, Emirates’ passengers can be connected to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan, and Puerto Galera, while they can also make use of Philippine Airlines’ network to Cebu, Caticlan, and Busuanga via Clark airport.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines’ passengers can also fly via Dubai International Airport to connect seamlessly to Emirates’ network to cities in Europe, Africa, and other parts of the Middle East.

These Emirates-operated flights include routes to Amman, Birmingham, Cape Town, Dammam, Dublin, Lisbon, Manchester, Muscat, and Riyadh.

In March, the two airlines announced the signing of an interline agreement to share networks via Dubai and Manila, which Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said was to be expanded to include additional points.

“The expansion comes months after Philippine Airlines and Emirates first announced their interline agreement, reaffirming the commitment of both airlines to serve growing demand by providing travelers with more choice and flexibility, as well as enhanced customer experiences,” said Philippine Airlines.

Philippine Airlines operates 24 weekly flights to three countries in the Middle East as well as nonstop services to the east and west coasts of Canada and the US, while Emirates operates 25 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

Emirates has 29 codeshare and 110 interline partners, which allows it to increase its connectivity and offer more convenient options to its passengers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile