BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific said on Tuesday that it will be offering non-expiring travel funds and extending the validity of travel vouchers.

“The improvements in our customer care policies, especially the non-expiry of our travel funds, is a testament to our commitment to our passengers and our promise to keep listening and improving,” said Candice Jennifer A. Iyog, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Cebu Pacific, in a press release.

“With these enhancements, we hope to make air travel even more accessible to every Juan,” she added.

The changes, which started on Aug. 1, are expected to provide passengers with better experience, according to the budget carrier.

Prior to such changes, Cebu Pacific travel funds were valid for six months from the date of conversion. Under the new policy, the travel funds will no longer have an expiration date.

“Passengers can now use their travel funds as a virtual wallet to pay for new bookings or add-ons in the future without any time constraints,” the airline said.

Cebu Pacific customers may also use their non-expiring travel funds for booking flights on behalf of their family members or friends if they have a MyCebuPacific account.

The new policy has also extended the validity of Cebu Pacific travel vouchers from six months to 18 months which will give passengers more time to use them for booking flights. — Justine Irish D. Tabile