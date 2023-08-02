MEGAWORLD Corp.’s retail and commercial arm Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has signed a joint venture deal with Finnish firm SuperPark United to bring its indoor activity brand SuperPark into the country.

In a press release on Tuesday, the company said it would operate SuperPark Philippines outlets through a joint venture company, Megapark Philippines, Inc.

The company added that deal is a “multi-million peso” partnership that plans to initially put up two locations within Megaworld’s properties.

The company is planning to open branches of the activity center within the 18.5-hectare Eastwood City in Quezon City and in the 50-hectare McKinley Hill in Taguig City.

“This joint venture with an iconic global leisure concept will provide a new leisure and recreation destination for those who live, work, and play in Megaworld townships,” said Graham M. Coates, who heads Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

“This is in line with our continuing efforts to promote our townships as tourism destinations that host one-of-a-kind attractions for people of all ages,” Mr. Coates added.

The two locations are planned to have three purpose-built themed areas that would offer 20 unique activities.

“One of the key features of SuperPark is the Adventure Area, where toddlers can explore and adults can be kids again. Activities include an award-winning multi-story playground with obstacles, climbing structures, toddler’s ball game, and digital wall,” the company said.

Additionally, the location would also offer a Game Arena with sports-themed activities such as basketball, football, cycling, running, dodgeball, digital parkour experience, and a “one-of-a-kind freeform mixed-reality game.”

The locations will also have Freestyle Hall, which would have trampolines with mixed-reality games, airbag, freedrop, and digital climbing walls.

SuperPark United is a global indoor activity park operator that handles the SuperPark brand. It has several locations in Finland, China, Malaysia, Kuwait and Singapore

At the local bourse on Tuesday, Megaworld shares fell by 0.49% or a centavo to P2.04 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili