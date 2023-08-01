MOBILE NETWORK operators saw a number of subscribers seeking reactivation of their subscriber identity module (SIM) that were deactivated after the July 25 deadline.

Ayala-led Globe Telecom, Inc. said it had logged over 52.3 million SIM registrations as of July 27, or the second day of the five-day grace period allotted for reactivation.

Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act requires all SIM users to register their SIMs under their name, or risk SIM deactivation.

Globe said a total of 452,997 customers have reactivated their mobile services on July 26, while 126,344 more customers have reactivated on July 27.

In total, Globe was able to register a total of 53.73 million subscribers, or 61.9% of its 86.75 million total subscribers by the end of the grace period or by July 30.

“We were surprised yet happy with the turnout over the seven-month period of SIM registration, as we have been able to cover nearly all our active users,” said Ernest L. Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe.

“We hope that our SIM users will continue to comply with the SIM Registration Act and register new SIMs so that they can enjoy our mobile services. After all, this is for everyone’s protection against fraud and other forms of cybercrime,” he added.

The law aims to help mitigate the proliferation of text scams and other mobile phone-aided criminal activities.

Meanwhile, PLDT Inc.’s wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. said it had reached out to more of its subscribers during the grace period for reactivation.

“In Palmera Subdivision, Caloocan City, Smart, value brand Talk n’ Text, and Maya through its distributors and partners set up a booth to assist senior citizens and other residents who have yet to register their SIM cards,” the company said.

On July 26, the network sent out an advisory that said that it will be deactivating all outgoing calls and messages of unregistered SIMs.

“Affected users [were] given until July 30 to apply for reactivation. All unregistered SIMs by July 31 will be deactivated permanently,” it said.

As of July 30, the National Telecommunications Commission recorded a total of 113.97 million registrants, or 67.83% of 168.02 million total subscribers, from the 110.18 million registrants recorded on July 25.

After the grace period, Smart’s total registrants reached 52.5 million or 79.18% of its total users, while DITO Telecommunity Corp. registered a total of 7.74 million users representing 51.72% of its total users.

In comparison, Smart closed the registration period with 50.84 million registrants, or 76.67% of its 66.3 million subscribers, while DITO recorded 7.62 million registrants, or 50.92% of its 14.96 million users. — Justine Irish D. Tabile