AXELUM Resources Corp. launched its latest coconut milk powder in flexible retail pouches to boost its branded segment for the consumer market.

In a media release on Monday, the coconut product manufacturer said its Fiesta Coconut Milk Powder may be used as an ingredient in different dishes or as a dairy substitute.

“This forms parts of our strategy of leveraging on our manufacturing expertise, combined with efficient brand-building campaigns, to further strengthen our domestic presence,” said Axelum President and Chief Operating Officer Henry J. Raperoga.

The company is conducting product research and development focused on local and overseas retail sectors to take advantage of the emerging health and active lifestyle trend in plant-based consumption.

“We are excited for customers to partake in a world-class product, with a host of innovative applications at affordable price points to offer a better-for-you guilt-free indulgence,” Mr. Raperoga said.

Axelum said that its new product is available in major supermarket chains nationwide, as well its official stores in Shopee and Lazada.

In the three months ending in March, Axelum reported an attributable net loss of P69.26 million, reversing its P181.93-million net income in the same period last year.

Axelum has business interests in manufacturing coconut water and other coconut products for the domestic and international markets.

It sends its products to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, and other major countries in Asia.

On Monday, Axelum shares went down by six centavos or 2.64% to close at P2.21 apiece. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera