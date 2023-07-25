MEGAWORLD Corp. plans to open its 1,500-room hotel in Parañaque City by the end of the year, the listed property developer said on Monday.

“Once it opens, Grand Westside Hotel will become the biggest hotel property in our portfolio and in the entire country to date,” Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Managing Director Cleofe Albiso said in a stock market disclosure.

The official said the hotel “promises to delight guests with wonderful views of the world-famous Manila Bay sunset as well as the skylines of Makati, Manila, and Taguig City.”

Megaworld said the 19-storey property is set to become the biggest hotel development in the Philippines in terms of total room keys.

The hotel is located within the company’s 31-hectare Westside City township in Entertainment City, Parañaque. It will be managed and operated by Megaworld’s Hotels & Resorts brand.

The first tower of the hotel property is slated for opening this year, while the second tower is scheduled to open by 2024.

“Grand Westside Hotel will be the latest development to rise inside Westside City… Megaworld has committed to invest around P64 billion to build Westside City,” the company said.

The hotel will offer guests unit types ranging from queen suites of up to 48 square meters (sq.m.) to twin suites of up to 48 sq.m., and executive suites of up to 48 sq.m.

For specially-abled guests, the hotel will offer twin suites at 35 sq.m. and queen suites at 37 sq.m.

The hotel will house two levels of retail and commercial space, which spans 1,995 sq.m. of floor area, Megaworld said, adding that the fifth floor will have amenities such as a pool area, children’s pool, gazebo, and a zen garden with an outdoor seating area.

Inside amenities include four function rooms, three of which can be combined to form a bigger hall for up to 300 people, and gym and massage rooms.

The hotel will also feature four dining outlets, including the Grand Westside Café, which can accommodate about 250 people.

The new hotel will be the 19th hotel property launched by Megaworld and the second homegrown hotel brand to rise inside Westside City, with the first being the 529-room Kingsford Hotel Manila.

“Out of the 19 hotel properties launched by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, 12 are operational while seven more are in the pipeline,” it added.

On Monday, Megaworld dipped by 0.96% or two centavos to P2.06 per share. — Adrian H. Halili