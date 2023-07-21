A BLOCKCHAIN and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered homebuilding platform called Homeqube will be entering the interior construction industry.

Jose Paolo Calma, former chief executive officer of the Multi-Development and Construction Corp. (MDCC), has launched Homeqube, which aims to enable users to design their dream homes through its network of professionals.

MDCC is a multi-design and construction company in the Philippines whose clients include Okada Manila, Shangri-La Boracay, and Novotel Manila Interiors.

“Homeqube is designed to solve persistent problems within the industry, such as long lead times, staggering inefficiencies in the design process, the overreliance on human labor, unsustainable raw materials, and not to mention the huge gap between e-commerce and the sector,” Mr. Calma said in a statement on Thursday.

The platform will feature user-centric controls where various combinations can be created from basic system parts. These will allow users to explore cost, lifestyle and mobility metrics, which will help them make informed home design and building decisions.

The platform will also include optical character recognition, which will allow automatic lot area plotting, agile design and auto-generation of essential documents before move-in.

Homeqube will also have a token and gamification approach, which will allow users to earn tokens every time their created art and design are recognized and accepted by the system.

These designs could be later on sold by the users as non-fungible tokens (NFT) once they become community members.

In turn, the platform will also feature a Solana-based launchpad and NFT marketplace for homebuilding needs, which makes it the first NFT marketplace that accepts a wide array of 3D printing files.

“Drawing on the principles of strategic information architecture and the power of peer collaboration, Homeqube revolutionizes the industry,” said Mr. Calma.

“There’s no need for traditional e-commerce ‘add to cart’ processes. With our platform, we introduce an innovative approach where commercial satisfaction can be achieved through engaging and interactive experiences. We’re also paving the way for seamless fiat ramping,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile