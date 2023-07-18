THE CIVIL Aeronautics Board (CAB) set the applicable fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights at Level 4 for the third consecutive month in August.

In an advisory posted on Monday, CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla announced that the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge will stay at Level 4.

At Level 4, the CAB matrix permits a fuel surcharge per passenger of between P117 and P342 for domestic flights and from P385.70 to P2,867.82 for international flights originating from the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the cargo fuel surcharge matrix allows a per kilogram charge of 60 centavos to P1.76 for flights within the country depending on the distance, and from P1.98 to P14.74 for international flights.

“For fuel surcharge to be collected in equivalent currency, the applicable conversion rate for the same period is $1 = P55.65,” CAB said.

The CAB has been reducing the fuel surcharge since April when it brought it down to Level 6 from Level 7 in March, then to Level 5 in May, and to Level 4 in June. — Justine Irish D. Tabile