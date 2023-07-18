INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said on Monday that it received the inaugural call of Zim Integrated Shipping Services’ (ZIM) Patagonia Express Service at its Argentinian port.

TecPlata S.A., the ICTSI’s cargo handling operations at the La Plata Port in Argentina, received the 1,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) boxship Contship Key.

“We are pleased to receive the Contship Key at TecPlata and start this new connection with the North American gulf coast,” said Juan Pablo Trujillo, TecPlata chief executive officer.

“This strategic alliance with ZIM enables us to offer new services and logistics distribution to our clients. We are confident that this service will strengthen TecPlata’s position as a strategic trade port on the East Coast of South America,” he added.

This new service is expected to call TecPlata every 45 days and is expected to provide an efficient connection for Argentinian foreign trade.

“TecPlata takes great pride in delivering new opportunities to clients through this service, which takes advantage of the terminal’s modern port infrastructure and world-class standard of operation. ZIM’s arrival in TecPlata further expands the connectivity of La Plata beyond the Latin America region,” ICTSI said.

In the first quarter, ICTSI saw a 0.5% increase in the volume from its operations in its Americas segment which include its terminal in Argentina to 834,776 TEUs from 830,596 TEUs in the same period last year.

The Americas operations accounted for 29.3% of the consolidated volume of ICTSI in the first three months of the year, which is lower than the 26.9% recorded last year.

At the stock exchange on Monday, ICTSI shares closed four pesos or 1.91% lower to P205 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile