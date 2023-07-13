ABOITIZ Construction, Inc. said on Wednesday that it has signed a deal with its sister company Aboitiz Land, Inc. to conduct site development works for its The Villages at Lipa-Meadow Village in LIMA Estate, Batangas.

“We are glad to undertake this project for our affiliate Aboitiz Land. Through this, we will be able to strengthen our capabilities in light industries with focus on site development,” Aboitiz Construction Vice-President for Business Development Construction Levi B. Agoncillo said in a statement.

“More importantly, this is aligned with our goal of contributing towards economic growth while helping other businesses to succeed,” Mr. Agoncillo added.

The company said the 11.7-hectare project is set to be completed by 2024 and that it will be hiring about a hundred workers, “mostly locals hires if available.”

The location is part of the 49-hectare residential development The Villages in Lipa, Batangas which provides a selection of lots ranging from 250 square meters (sq.m.) to 1,500 sq.m. in total area.

“We at Aboitiz Land are excited to renew our collaborative efforts with Aboitiz Construction… We are dedicated to continuing our innovation efforts to lead more Filipinos home by sharing our strengths and resources, with the goal of building a stronger and more sustainable future for the communities we serve,” Aboitiz Land President and Chief Executive Officer David L. Rafael said.

Aboitiz Construction has been the contractor for LIMA Estate’s site developments since last year.

It is handling the industrial expansion of the estate’s 57-hectare lot at Block 9-2 and land development works for the 72-hectare Tier 1 site.

“Once completed, these areas will accommodate new locators and generate thousands of job opportunities,” the company said.

Aboitiz Construction is the construction arm of the Aboitiz group of companies. It claims to have more than 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. — Adrian H. Halili