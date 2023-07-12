THE ASCOTT Limited Philippines is set to open a new property in Makati City in August, it said on Tuesday, as it continues to grow its portfolio in the country.

“We are thrilled to open the new Citadines Benavides Makati as part of our continued commitment to providing world-class accommodations and services to our guests,” said Philip Barnes, Ascott country general manager, in a statement.

The property is set to offer 207 units ranging from studio deluxe, studio premier, one-bedroom deluxe, two-bedroom deluxe, and two-bedroom premier. Each unit is equipped with high-speed internet, a kitchen, comfortable bedding, and flat-screen TVs.

“The property offers a vibrant and comfortable living experience, equipped with top-notch facilities that cater to the needs of modern travelers,” the company said.

Amenities within the property include an all-day dining restaurant that offers a wide selection of local and international dishes.

The property has a meeting room with a 20-person capacity, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and a readily available launderette.

“Our latest property in Benavidez is strategically located in the heart of Makati City, providing guests with convenient access to key business and leisure destinations,” Mr. Barnes said.

The company’s other properties in the area are Ascott Makati, Somerset Millennium Makati, Citadines Salcedo Makati, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, and the soon-to-open Somerset Valero Makati.

“Together, these properties offer a range of options for travelers looking for serviced residences in the central business district of Makati,” it said.

Ascott is the lodging business unit of Singapore-based CapitaLand Investment Limited, which has a presence in over 200 cities across more than 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

The company has about 92,000 operating units and more than 63,000 units under development, making a total of about 155,000 units in over 900 properties. — Adrian H. Halili